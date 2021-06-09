The Sand Bar co-owner Mike Turner sat to the right of the 40-foot-long liquor cabinet, which he said has been part of the building since the 1960s. Directly behind him, a black-and-white photograph showed the exterior of the building in 1898, even then a Washington bar at its 601 W. Fifth St. spot.
The Turners celebrated 30 years of ownership June 4–5 in a building that, under different names and owners, has offered drinks to locals for generations. Soon, the establishment will face a makeover by becoming a bar and grill, co-owner Jesse Turner, 31, said.
The exact start date of the centuries-old drinking establishment is unknown even to Mike Turner, who said it might be the oldest bar in Washington. Nevertheless, countless regulars have passed through the doors.
“They may not be here next week or may not been in for six years, but they’ll still come in, and we’ll still have that bond,” Mike Turner said.
He reflected on his 25 years of soft-tip dart league games and karaoke nights. He recalled the wedding parties that pulled up on coach buses outside the doors. “We’d be so packed, I’d have customers get around and wash dishes for me,” he said.
Today, he typically sees around 40 dart players on Mondays, 25 league players on Wednesdays and 60 customers on weekend nights.
He said he was fortunate because COVID-19 caused an estimated 30 percent increase in his business over the past year. Mike Turner would see about 60 customers a night Wednesdays through Saturdays.
To add the grill, Jesse Turner said he is building the kitchen himself with his personal funds “as we speak.” Another Washington company will partner with The Sand Bar to oversee the food portion, which Jesse Turner said was not ready to be named. The Sand Bar will remain in charge of the drink elements.
Then, one of his “biggest long-term goals” will be adding a shuttle from the bar to local homes.
Jesse Turner is the second-youngest child of Mike Turner, 65, and he became a bartender at The Sand Bar three years ago. In 2019, he bought out the former co-owner, Sheila Schumann, who had been with the business since 1991.
“It’s been in my family my entire life,” Jesse Turner said. He also said he signed on because his dad was going to retire — which Mike Turner confirmed would happen at age 66 — but then laughed when he said that’s probably not going to happen, no matter what his dad says.
Before it became The Sand Bar in 1991, the establishment was known as Sharp Corner Bar. Since the 1970s, previous owners include the Wagner family, Carol Branson and Harry Unnerstall, who consecutively bought the business from one another, Mike Turner said.
“It’s not just my family,” he said. “Through the years, it’s taken care of a lot of people.”
To celebrate the decades under The Sand Bar title and Turner ownership, the June weekend festivities included live music and sold-out seating arrangements.
“We’ve been called a dive bar for years, and I’ve always said, ‘I don’t care what you call it as long as you stay here,’ ” Mike Turner said.