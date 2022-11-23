The Salvation Army, which annually raises money for charitable giving is gearing up for its bell-ringing campaign.
The sight of a volunteer bundled against the cold, steadily ringing a bell is common at grocery stores and other public places around the holidays and the Salvation Army is asking for people to volunteer and “start ringing with a smile.”
A minimum shift is two hours and the time goes by quicker with a partner, according to the Salvation Army’s website, where volunteers can also register. The website to register is: www.registertoring.com.
The campaign was started in 1891 and helps 30 million people year round with services like disaster response, senior centers, youth services, counseling, social services, Christmas programs, human trafficking advocacy and veterans services.