Charlene Saling, St. Clair’s newest alderman, was sworn into office Monday night during her first meeting — and elected board president.
After the election results were certified, Ward 1 Alderman Saling, who ran unopposed, took her oath of office alongside successful incumbents Amanda Sikes, who defeated Kim Marler in the election for the Ward 2 alderman seat, and Mike Wirt, who was unopposed for city marshal.
The city also presented a plaque of appreciation to exiting alderman Cherie Counts, Saling’s predecessor.
Saling also was selected as the board president in a close vote, defeating Sikes for the position.
Ward 2 Alderman Jamie Frossard nominated Sikes.
“Alderman Sikes has done a great job to this point,” she said.
Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland nominated Saling.
Pursuant to city code, the board president fulfills some of the mayor’s duties when she is absent.
The vote was 3-2, with Sikes receiving votes from Frossard and herself, and Saling receiving votes from Viehland and herself. Mayor Cozy Bailey cast the tie-breaking vote, citing Saling’s experience. Saling is executive director of the St. Clair Chamber of Commerce.
The Board of Aldermen also voted unanimously to keep Viehland as the board’s liaison to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Other actions taken during the meeting included:
• Inking a deal with Showtime Pyrotechnics, LLC for Fourth of July Fireworks to put on a fireworks show in St. Clair every year until at least 2024 for $7,500 a year.
• Unanimously approving a minor subdivision of one lot on Paul Parks Drive and a preliminary plat from applicant Brad Thompson. This allows Thompson to divide one of the vacant lots on the property into two lots.
• Changing the age of people subject to a city-imposed curfew from “under the age of 17” to “any person age 17 and under,” meaning that kids age 17 will be forbidden from being in public unsupervised from 10:30 p.m. on weeknights or 12:01 a.m. on weekend nights until sunrise the following mornings.