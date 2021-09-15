A letter sent to the New Haven Board of Alderman airing the grievances of those upset about the city’s decision to sell the building that housed New Haven’s visitors center and museum was the center of a debate at Monday night’s meeting.
At its meeting Monday, members of the board confirmed they accepted an unsolicited bid from Pinckney Bend Distillery to purchase the building for $10,000. The building, located at 200 Main St., is owned by the city, which allows the New Haven Chamber of Commerce to operate a museum and visitors center in the space, but this sale of the building takes away the museum’s venue and puts its future in jeopardy.
Rachel Terbrock, president of the chamber of commerce, felt blindsided by the news. She told The Missourian in July she was caught off-guard by the news because the chamber hadn’t been notified about the sale despite the fact that it operates a museum in that building. This frustration motivated her to write a letter, dated Sept. 1, to the board of aldermen outlining her concerns and grievances. It is written on behalf of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce, but it’s unclear how many of the 116 chamber members signed off or even read it.
The board, taken aback by the perceived aggressive nature of the letter, set aside 30 minutes during the meeting to address the letter and its questions. That discussion ending up lasting over an hour.
“The letter, of Sept. 1, has 17 different questions that it poses to the city,” said city attorney Charles Hurth. “They come across as the sort of thing an attorney would send to an opposing party if there was litigation. The city, to my knowledge, has no duty to reply to these 17 points, but in fact, the mayor and everybody else up here agreed to set aside half an hour to go through them.”
Hurth explained how the deal the city had with the chamber was lopsided in his view. The Chamber of Commerce paid $1 a month in rent while the city provided them with $2,000 a year, according to the contract the city and chamber agreed to in 2011, when the museum first opened.
“The city has been writing the checks, maintaining the building, and yet the chamber takes the position that somehow we have an even greater duty than the duty that we have fulfilled under the terms of that lease,” he said.
At one point in the meeting, the aldermen told Terbrock why they voted unanimously to approve this sale.
Ward 1 Alderman Tim Otten said his biggest reason for voting is he doesn’t feel it’s the government’s role to do things like this.
“My goal has been to not have the city in the real estate business,” he said. “Everybody’s always taking about ‘no government control, no government control,’ and now all of the sudden, this letter is like, ‘We want government control.’ ”
Otten said the city would be happy to work with members of the community to brainstorm new ways to keep the museum open. He suggested an outdoor weatherproof display case with all the museum’s artifacts.
Ward 2 Alderman Mark Wehner and Ward 1 Alderman Jason Addison cited the poor condition of the building as reason to sell it. They described loose plaster on the walls, no exit or emergency lighting, no portable fire extinguishers, improper electrical service and a lack of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“My concern is if it stays like that, somebody may get hurt, and everyone involved would be in a lawsuit,” Wehner said.
Addison called the building “deplorable.”
Overall, the city was frustrated with Terbrock’s accusations.
Otten said the letter made the city seem anti-business, but he contends that the city has worked tirelessly for the business community. Otten was also named personally in the letter as having a lack of respect for members of the community.
“To say I don’t have respect for others in the community — that is a false statement,” he said, “because I make every effort to get out there and talk with people. I have an open-door policy. I can go back and show you the phone logs; I spent six hours on the phone today dealing with multiple issues with the city where people have concerns.”