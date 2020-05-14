The St. Clair Code Enforcement office has announced Cheryl Heinrichs and Cozy Bailey as the Yard of the Month winners for the month of May.
According to Kimberley Miller, assistant building inspector, the reason Heinrichs and Bailey’s yard was chosen for the honor was the timeliness of their yard grooming, and their selection of plants, as many of them were spring flowers.
When asked what property owners could do to enhance their yards, Heinrichs suggested mulching will make a noticeable difference rather quickly, while Bailey added that residents should practice blowing yard clippings back into their yards while mowing.
Heinrichs and Bailey said they are excited to receive the honor, and wish to encourage others to shop local while tending to their yards.
“I think we can all do our part and make the town nicer,” Bailey told The Missourian.
Nominations
According to Miller, yard of the month winners are chosen at the beginning of each month.
Nominations for properties are accepted between the 15th and 30th of each month.
As nominations come in, the review board goes out and looks at the nominated properties.
According to Miller, nominations can be made by anyone, including the yard owner.
“The more they write about and give background on the property, the more beneficial it is to the application,” she stated.
Requirements for the yard of the month nominations include having the yard well-groomed and a style that expresses originality, creativity and beautification.
The upkeep of the yard can reflect the efforts of the residents themselves or that of a professional landscaper.
The yards should have no code violations and the address should be nicely displayed.
“We want people to know that it doesn’t have to be big and elaborate, just take good care of your yard,” Miller said.
The winner will receive a prize package worth $300 thanks to contributions of local businesses. The winner also will receive a yard sign indicating their property has been awarded the recognition for 30 days.
Nomination forms can be printed from the city’s website. From the menu tab on stclairmo.us, select the resident resources tab, then select Community Pride. There will be an option on the left to view the nomination form.
Residents should print and complete the nomination information and mail it or drop it off at city hall.