Nominations will again be sought for the St. Clair Yard of the Month program.
The city is accepting nominations now.
The program is designed to recognize those residents or businesses that have taken the time and effort to beautify their property in the city limits of St. Clair.
The first award will be announced Monday, March 2. City Inspector Mike Bursey will contact the homeowner.
Requirements for the yard of the month nominations include having the yard well-groomed and a style that expresses originality, creativity and beautification.
The upkeep of the yard can reflect the efforts of the residents themselves or that of a professional landscaper.
The yard should have no code violations and the address should be nicely displayed, said Bursey, who also serves as the city code enforcement officer.
The yard of the month winner will receive a prize package worth over $250 thanks to the contributions from local businesses.
The winner also will have signage indicating their property has been awarded this recognition for 30 days.
Nomination forms can be picked up at St. Clair City Hall or printed from the city’s website. From the menu tab on stclairmo.us, select the resident resources tab then select Community Pride. There will be an option on the left to view the nomination form.
People should print and complete the nomination information and mail it to or drop off at city hall.