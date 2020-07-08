Assistant Police Chief Mike Wirt was named interim police chief at Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
Wirt replaces St. Clair Chief of Police Bill Hammack, who retired Friday, July 3, after serving the St. Clair community for more than 30 years.
Wirt, who has served on the St. Clair force for 30 years, will serve as chief until the April 2021 municipal election. He was appointed to assistant chief when Hammack took office in 2006.
Wirt said he was excited to take over the role of chief, and thanked the board for its support. “I hope I can live up to what (Hammack’s) done.”
Hammack started at the St. Clair Police Department in December of 1987 and was promoted to sergeant in 1990. Eight years later, he became a lieutenant and assistant chief of police, a title he held for another eight years. Hammack was promoted to chief of police in 2006 when the former chief retired four months early. Later that April, he ran in the municipal election and was elected to his first full term.
Hammack was elected in 2018 for his fourth four-year term, but decided to retire two years early.
“It’s just time,” Hammack said, adding that every member of the current city council has been very supportive of him and the police department, and he feels very fortunate.
Hammack also gave special thanks to Mayor Ron Blum, the department’s clerical staff, the road division and his colleagues.
Hammack said he is most proud of being the first St. Clair officer of the D.A.R.E. program, which teaches children to lead lives free from violence, substance use and other dangerous behaviors. Hammack taught the program for 17 years.
Blum said he recommended Wirt to the board because he felt he was the perfect fit to fulfill Hammack’s legacy.
“I’m leaving the police department in good hands,” Hammack said. “He’ll do a fine job.”