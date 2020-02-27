Construction of the new Farmers and Merchants bank facility at 959 N. Commercial Ave. is a month behind due to weather, according to Matthew Laumann, president/CEO.
“We can’t seem to get a spell more than two or three days without it being wet,” he said. “It’s just so wet, we can’t get a lot done.”
According to Laumann, optimal weather conditions for construction are either very cold or very dry, with at least three to five days of dry weather.
Despite winter weather delaying construction, Laumann said he’s very pleased with the progress to date and says as of right now, the new facility is still looking to open this fall.
Big changes will start to take shape some time in March, he said, when work on the exterior walls and masonry work are expected to begin.
Late March should see the installation of the roof and grading for the parking lot and curbs.
Currently, Farmers and Merchants Bank occupies three buildings in St. Clair — the main location at 530 S. Main St., an office for personnel across the street and a transactional branch located at 905 Plaza Drive. All three offices will remain open until the new building is finished.
Laumann said the project to consolidate the three current buildings into one large facility has been in the works for the past three years. The bank has owned the construction site property for 15 years.
The consolidation of the three current buildings under one roof will save costs, he noted, be more efficient, and allow for expansion and growth of the bank.
The new two-story facility will be approximately 16,000 square feet and have three drive-thru bays.
According to Laumann, the opening of the new facility will allow for staff to keep up with technological advances in the industry and be better equipped for the future.