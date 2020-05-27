St. Clair School District voters will decide Prop STC Safe and Secure in the Tuesday, June 2, municipal election.
According to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse, if passed, funds from the $12,750,000 no-tax increase bond issue will go toward facility improvements.
“This is an opportunity to make a lot of headway on our facilities and these opportunities don’t come along very often,” he said.
If approved, the property tax rate is estimated to remain unchanged at 62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Improvements
In October of 2017, the board engaged FGM Architects to look at the possibility of a bond issue in April 2020, and held faculty/staff and community forums, as well as an online survey in an effort to identify focus areas.
From the suggestions, the following issues were identified to be addressed with the funds:
• Improving security entrances of all buildings;
• Redirecting and reducing traffic flow between the Edgar Murray Elementary, high school and junior high school campus;
• Construction of a larger auditorium/multiuse facility that also would provide weather protection;
• Elimination of the modular classrooms;
• Replacement of aged and unsafe accommodations;
• Need to provide appropriate areas for all student activities;
•Repair and replacement of the roof and HVAC system, and other repairs and updates.
Security of the buildings is one of the main issues the board hopes to address.
According to Kruse, in several school buildings, visitors are not restricted from reaching student areas, and there is often visitor confusion about the location of main entrances.
Proposed solutions include relocating the office at St. Clair Elementary and having all visitors enter from a secure entrance. Bus riders also will enter from just one side of the building.
At Edgar Murray Elementary, the office will be relocated if feasible, and signage and other barriers will be erected for entry to the building.
At both St. Clair Junior High and High School, secure entry vestibules will be added, and the office at the junior high school may be relocated.
At the high school, a clear main entrance would be established, the breezeway would be enclosed for student foot traffic and the office relocated.
Improving traffic congestion also will be a main focus if the bond issue passes. Currently, traffic at all campuses is congested during both the morning and afternoon.
Proposed solutions include a new driveway from Bardot Street at St. Clair Elementary and a parking lot for student pickups and drop-offs.
At Edgar Murray Elementary, the junior high and high school, new parking lots and driveways are proposed.
At the high school, Kruse explained that the current modular classrooms are at the end of their life span and create problems with student foot traffic outside of the main building and in unsupervised areas.
The district is proposing removing the modular classrooms and constructing a new auditorium/multiuse building, which will be shared with the Edgar Murray, the junior high and high school.
Kruse said the building would provide a weather-protection area, as well as new space for the band, choir and drama programs.
Additionally, the district plans to use some of the funds to replace all roofs in critical need and perform maintenance and repairs on other roofs that will allow warranties to be extended.
The district also wants to replace HVAC systems with higher efficiency units.
Further projects include relocating the bus garage and replacement of the visitor side bleachers with a home grandstand at the high school football field. The current grandstand would then become the visitor side.
Committee
The Prop STC Safe and Secure citizens campaign committee has reconvened its efforts, after suspending the campaign in light of COVID-19 concerns in late March.
According to Charlene Saling, co-chair, the committee decided the best thing to do would be to resume the campaign, as it believes the district is vitally important and there are needs that need to be addressed.
“We ask the community to support Prop STC Safe and Secure on June 2, and help make our school district the safest, the most secure, and the best it can be,” she said.
Backup Plans
At May’s school board meeting, Kruse explained to the board that while he and the committee are still hopeful the bond issue will pass in the June election, they are concerned that there will be a low voter turnout due to COVID-19.
“I’m optimistic and based on what I’m hearing from our community and campaign committee, people still really believe there’s a need and are supportive of the measures, but I also have questions about the voter turnout in June,” he said.
After listening to Kruse present all options, the board voted unanimously to place the bond issue on the August ballot to try to avoid the debt service levy dropping from 62 cents to 39 cents, approximately, if the issue does not pass in June.
“If the bond issue is not successful, by the time we set tax rates in August, any future bond issue of this scope would require a tax increase back to the previous level, and that’s a more difficult thing to ask sometimes,” Kruse said.
If the bond issue passes in the June election, the board will take legal action to have the issue removed from the August ballot.
Kruse says the St. Clair community has been very supportive of the school district during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the district has worked to support it’s students in the same way.
“We wish the timing was different, but the Prop STC Safe and Secure issue was placed on the ballot before the coronavirus was ever a concern, and we have to keep moving forward. We hope the community can support this no-tax-rate-increase issue, and we can provide students with the quality educational facilities they deserve,” he stated.