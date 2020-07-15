The St. Clair R-XIII School District had students’ health and safety in mind during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
In her report to the board, Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch said the district has purchased several items to be used during summer school and the fall to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The items include reusable STC preprinted face masks for all staff, disposable face masks for students and visitors if needed, multiple new water fountains with bottle filling stations, reusable STC water bottles for all students and staff, no-touch thermometers for all nursing staff and building secretaries, air purifiers for nurse offices, 192 gallons of hand sanitizer and Nixall sanitizer for buses.
The majority of supplies will be submitted to Franklin County CARES for reimbursement.
Telehealth
Aitch said the school is considering implementing a program for the 2021 school year called Hazel Telehealth, which would allow for a student who is sick to visit a doctor virtually via an iPad in the nurse’s office.
The program is available at no cost to the district, according to Aitch. Hazel would provide everything, including the iPads, and also would submit all claims to insurance companies.
“If we have a family that is wanting to do it, but are unable to pay, if they are on free and reduced (lunch), they don’t have to pay,” she said. Other families would be charged a maximum of $45, and that payment would be handled by Hazel.
Raptor Technologies
During the upcoming year, the district also plans to implement a new online visitor check-in process using equipment from Raptor Technologies.
The technology provides immediate background checks for all visitors who will be required to swipe their state-issued IDs to gain entry to the school.
“If all is clear, it will print (the visitor) a label and they can be on their way,” Aitch said.
The system also will provide alerts for noncustodial parents, track visitors in the building for emergency purposes and assist in potential COVID-19 contact tracing.
The system will cost the district approximately $7,500 the first year due to the equipment purchases, with subsequent years costing less, she said.