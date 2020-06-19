Improvement plans are underway at the Lonedell School District, following passage of Prop R-14, a $1,250,000 no-tax increase bond issue, in the June municipal election.
The district has two major projects planned: Replacement of the HVAC system and replacement and upgrades to windows and doors.
The HVAC project was expected to be completed over the course of one summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its scheduled start date of April 7.
“Even with an April election, it was going to be a very tight time line for ordering parts and finishing the project,” said Jenny Ulrich, superintendent of the Lonedell School District. “When the election was moved to June 2, it definitely complicated things.”
According to Ulrich, the factory that produces the units is running behind due to being closed because of COVID-19, so receiving parts on time to complete the entire project this summer is not a realistic goal. The project will now be completed in two phases, with the first phase completed this summer and the second phase in the summer of 2021.
“This summer we will be able to replace units in approximately 24 classrooms and office spaces in the building,” Ulrich explained.
In 2021, Ulrich said the district will address the other 14 classrooms and office spaces that remain. “Upon completion of phase two in 2021, we will be able to disconnect and remove the existing fuel oil boiler that is original to the building,” she said.
With the completion of the project, a new HVAC will exist across the district, replacing a system that dates back to the 1950s that has three different sources of heating and five different sources of air conditioning throughout the building, and window air conditioning units installed in several classrooms.
Ulrich added that on cold winter days, it is not uncommon to see teachers with their classroom windows open, as it is the only way to regulate the temperature in the room.
She said with the need to address the district’s wastewater treatment plant, it was unable to save for both projects at once. As a result, the district chose to wait until existing debt was paid down in order to run a no-tax levy increase bond.
Other Projects
In addition to upgrading the HVAC systems, Ulrich said funds from the bond issue will be used to purchase windows and doors. “We have 32 windows and doors in need of replacement,” Ulrich said. “It is both a safety concern and an efficiency concern.”
The total cost to replace the windows and doors will be $79,000.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Ulrich said the district also would like to add air purifiers to the HVAC system. She presented the idea to the school board during the May meeting, and the board agreed to explore the possibility, but found the addition may be cost prohibitive. If that is the case, the board will then look into the possibility of adding the purifiers to just high-traffic areas.
Excess Funds
Any excess funds from the bond issue are expected to be used to address additional safety needs, including intercom upgrades. According to Ulrich, the current intercom system was installed in the 1970s and is beginning to fail.
“An intercom is an integral part of communication inside of any school building and one that can be heard throughout the school is of utmost importance to safety and security,” Ulrich told The Missourian.
Other ideas for any excess funds that were discussed at community meetings held in January included playground upgrades, replacement of the front awning, bathroom upgrades, handheld radio and intercom upgrades and track upgrades.
Ulrich said the district’s first concern is building safety and security.
Passage of the bond issue and upgrades to the HVAC system were the last steps in a five-year facility plan created in 2015.
“I am very proud of the work we have done in our district to invest in our facilities, and I am beyond grateful that we are able to complete this final large project, thanks to our voters.”
During the five-year period, school officials were able to address the following:
• Roof repairs;
• The addition of intercoms to the hallway and outdoor areas;
• Installation of panic buttons;
• Closure of the breezeway;
• Cafeteria renovations;
• Replacement of the sewer/lagoon with a new wastewater treatment plant;
• Sidewalk repairs;
• Paving and resurfacing of parking lots;
• The addition of security film to windows and doors; and
• Updated storm sewers; and
•Additional safety features to the front entrance.
“It was nice to see the bond issue pass with such a favorable margin,” Ulrich said. “It shows what type of community support there is for our kids in Lonedell.