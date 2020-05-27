By Sarah O’Daniel
St. Clair Staff Writer
Incumbent St. Clair Ward 1 Alderman Janet Viehland is being challenged by former alderman Cheryl “Cherie” Counts in the Tuesday, June 2, municipal election.
The Missourian interviewed both candidates. The profiles are as follows:
Janet Viehland
Viehland, 71, is married to fellow Ward 1 alderman, Art Viehland. She is seeking her third two-year term. The couple has five children.
Viehland said she’s seeking re-election to accomplish some of her main goals, and see through projects currently underway, including getting the city’s sewers up-to-date and in accordance with regulations.
“The main thing that I would like to see improved is our infrastructure, especially improving the streets,” she said.
Another goal is to bring more industry to the city, she added.
“We need more businesses; things that will bring more jobs to the city, because if we bring new jobs, we could get new houses,” said Viehland, who wants the city to focus on finding a buyer for the airport property. She initially thought retail would be the best fit, but believes industry may be the way to go.
“I think we need to improve other amenities in our city and our parks, but again, I think infrastructure is the priority,” she said. “It all works together.”
Viehland believes the board has made improvements and strides in accomplishing things in the city, but wants to see even more advancement.
“We can always do more,” she said.
Viehland feels she’s the best candidate for Ward 1 because of her past experience on the board and interest in the city, adding that though she has not always lived in St. Clair, soon after she and her husband moved to the area, they began attending the meetings and continued to attend the meetings for many years.
Viehland sits on the board of the Missouri State Quilter’s Guild and is a member of the Piece Makers Quilt Club.
She earned an associate degree for legal studies from Meramec Community College, and worked as a paralegal before retirement.
Cheryl Counts
Counts, 60, is currently serving as St. Clair city collector, but is looking to transition back to alderman of Ward 1, a role she previously held from 2005-06 and 2008-10.
She is self-employed through Farmers Insurance, Counts Agency, and has been in business for seven years.
According to Counts, she chose to seek election as alderman for a third time because she enjoys working with the city and being involved in its happenings.
“I love St. Clair and I want to help it be the best it can be,” she said.
If elected, Counts hopes to do her part to bring in new businesses and keep the city maintained, including roads and buildings.
Counts also plans to help encourage citizens to take care of and have pride in their property.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a little bitty lot and singlewide trailer, it can be the prettiest little singlewide trailer on the most beautiful lot you can have,” she stated.
Counts believes if everyone did their part, together they could make the town so much better.
“If you see a piece of trash, pick it up,” she said.
While Counts is satisfied right now with the direction of the city, she believes things can always be improved and wants to do her part to make those improvements happen.
“I love the smalltown feel, but I still think we can improve on what we have,” she said.
Having been 10 years since she last served as an alderman, Counts said she’s both excited and anxious for the opportunity to work with the current board, as she thinks they are progressive thinking, younger and fresh.
Counts believes she is the best candidate for the position because of her ties to St. Clair and love for the community.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and I just know a lot about St. Clair, and I want to make it better,” she said.
Counts and her husband, Michael, have three children and eight grandchildren. She also serves as treasure of Parkway Church of the Nazarene.
Unopposed Races
Also on the ballot will be Donna Robart who is running unopposed for a four-year term as city collector.
For the Ward 2 alderman race, incumbent Amanda Sikes is running unopposed for another two-year term.