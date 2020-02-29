The traffic light at the intersection of Bardot Street and Highway 30, also known as Gravois Road, will begin cycling regularly beginning Monday, March 2.
Edgar Murray Elementary, St. Clair Junior High and High School are located at the intersection.
Since its installation approximately eight years ago, the traffic light has only cycled during heavy traffic periods before and after school.
Currently, a flashing caution light is directed toward Highway 30, and a flashing stoplight toward Bardot Street during all other times of the day.
St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker said the city began to discuss the need to do a traffic study with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) during the Bardot Street project in late 2018.
MoDOT conducted the study at no cost to the city during the fall of 2019 and concluded there was a need to have the light cycle full time.