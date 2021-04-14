As a mother of two children with drug addictions, Christine Consolino has had to send her own son to prison. She had to watch her oldest daughter relapse into heroin addiction about four months after having a baby — until, Consolino said, she just couldn’t stand by anymore.
“I left my home,” the 55-year-old St. Clair resident said. “I mean, literally, it drove me out of my house at one point years ago, and I had to start a whole new life. Basically, I got so depressed over my kids.”
People with drug addictions experience a lifelong fight, but “sometimes the parents are the ones who hurt more than the addict,” Consolino said. “They suffer more than the addict. Let’s put it that way.”
To provide community support for people like her, Consolino is starting the state’s only active Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) program at Roots Church, St. Clair. The weekly meetings will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays beginning April 15.
“I had to learn a whole new way of life, basically, to keep myself from being affected by my children who were addicts, and that’s what this is about,” Consolino said. “This PAL group teaches them how to deal with the addicted and how to not enable the addict.”
The program is a recognized nonprofit established in 40 states and is Christian-based, but it is open to people of all faiths, PAL Communications Director Dinah Brooks said.
The meetings are twofold. Firstly, they give “parents the tools they need to make healthy decisions and to do it in a loving way,” Brooks said. Secondly, they offer peer-to-peer communication without shaming or guilting participants.
The nonprofit also has a proven record of success. According to a 2020 study by Northern Arizona University researchers, loved ones of people in the program are more likely to reach long-term recovery than those not involved.
More than 8 percent of Franklin County residents reported a substance use disorder in 2018, according to the Missouri Department of Mental Health. Their stories are intertwined with the lives of countless family members and friends, Consolino said.
The group is free to join and open to any caretaker of someone struggling with addiction; it is not restricted to parents. Participants must be 18 or over.
“Not only is it educational, but it gives them hope that they’re not alone,” Consolino said.
People fighting addictions themselves cannot attend the PAL meetings. This makes the space safer for the family members needing to discuss their experiences and get help, she said.
Consolino’s daughter will be three years recovered in June. Her youngest two children have never struggled with addiction. Consolino herself owns five businesses in St. Clair and the St. Louis area — one being in partnership with Tami Luehr Bail Bonds. It was through this workplace that she arrested her son.
She said these factors prove that no matter the household dynamic and no matter the working relationship, addiction can affect any family. She wants to make PAL a resource to all.