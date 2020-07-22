After 65 years of service, including two years as chief, Dale Sullivan has retired from the St. Clair Fire District.
Fire district board members honored Sullivan with a special presentation at its July board meeting,
“There’s probably no other iconic figure in St. Clair Fire Department history than Dale Sullivan,” said David Berkel, board president.
Sullivan began working at the St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department in 1955 when he was 16 years old and held every position within the fire district, including serving as fire chief from 1970 to 1972. Sullivan also was one of the first members elected to serve on the board of directors of the St. Clair Fire Protection District that was created in 1974. He served with Robert Berkel and Homer Fisher.
In 1980, Sullivan served on the building committee after a bond issue was approved for the construction of two new engine houses. Other titles he’s held include firefighter, engineer, training officer and assistant chief.
In 2002, he took over as maintenance officer and has held the role since.
“From 1955 to now, we’ve came a long way. When I started, we had a 1940 Ford pumper, a 1953 GMC and a Jeep, and that’s all we had. Look where you’re at today,” Sullivan said.
“(Dale) has always been there for the community and the department,” Berkel said. “He has always gone above and beyond, and he’s a great mentor to the firemen.”
His dedication to the district has passed on to his son, Craig, who currently serves as fire chief.