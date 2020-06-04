Sullivan Bank President and CEO Mike Hoffman announced that Jerry West has joined the bank as a business development representative for the new branch in St. Clair, expected to open in late 2020.
“We are very excited that Jerry has joined our team and will be helping us open the new St. Clair branch later this year,” Hoffman said.
West is a 21-year resident of St. Clair with ties to the community, and brings over 13 years of sales and management experience to his new role.
After graduating from Fontbonne University, West spent six years teaching freshman American History and coaching varsity basketball and golf at St. Clair R-XIII High School. He also ran the Junior Lady Bulldog basketball program, coached little league softball and held basketball camps every summer for six years.
“It is great to see the students I taught years ago growing their families and careers in the area,” said West. “Those freshmen are now the heart of this community and I can’t wait to reconnect with them at the new Sullivan Bank branch in St. Clair.”
West added that while his 13 years in sales was exciting and allowed him to see many places, he finds nothing more rewarding than being a part of his community, and joining the Sullivan Bank team allows him the opportunity to give back to the people who have been so good to him and his family.
West, his wife Ann, and his daughters, Shelby and Grace, are all excited about the new opportunity with Sullivan Bank and the opening of the St. Clair location.
“We look forward to Jerry serving his neighbors and establishing a strong St. Clair customer base,” Hoffman told The Missourian.
New Building
Back in February, Sullivan Bank broke ground on its newest branch in St. Clair. The 6,100-square-foot, state-of-the-art building is under construction at the corner of North Main Street and Commercial Avenue.
The bank hired L. Keeley Construction for the design and construction of the facility.
According to Hoffman, the facility will have a community room that can be utilized by all bank customers and employees, and the lobby space will be framed by clerestory windows to allow natural light to flow into the space.
The new location also will feature an ATM, drive-up capabilities and a traditional teller line to accommodate the local market.
Bank officials expect the location will provide ease of access in order to best serve the city of St. Clair, and believe the architecture of the branch will prove to be a statement for Sullivan Bank’s dedication and commitment to enhancing St. Clair’s financial and cultural growth.