Sullivan Bank broke ground Monday morning on its newest branch in St. Clair.
The 6,100-square-foot, state-of-the-art building will be built at the corner of North Main Street and Commercial Avenue.
The bank has hired L. Keeley Construction for the design and construction of the facility.
Bank officials said the branch will serve the financial needs of the St. Clair community.
The facility will have a community room that can be utilized by all bank customers and employees. The lobby space will be framed by clerestory windows to allow natural light to flow into the space.
The bank also will feature an ATM, drive-up capabilities and a traditional teller line to accommodate the local market.
Bank officials said the location will provide ease of access in order to best serve the city of St. Clair.
The architecture of the branch will prove to be a statement for Sullivan Bank’s dedication and commitment to enhancing St. Clair’s financial and cultural growth, officials said.
In its 125th year, Sullivan Bank recently changed its name, website and logo. It was formerly called Bank of Sullivan.
In its partnership with L. Keeley Construction, Sullivan Bank will look to move toward the future in order to better serve its customers and communities, bank officials said.
“Change isn’t always easy, but doing business with Sullivan Bank always will be,” said Mike Hoffman, bank president and CEO. “The changes customers will see on our sign, in our bank and throughout the community are our way of commemorating more than 100 years of building loyal and lasting relationships.”
Sullivan Bank was founded in 1895 and currently has branches in Sullivan, Cuba, Union, Labadie, Pleasant Hope, Sunrise Beach and Springfield.