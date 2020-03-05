The St. Clair Historical Museum held its annual fundraising banquet this past Saturday night, Feb. 29.
After dinner, the museum presented awards to community organizations and individuals to acknowledge their help and contributions to the museum.
“Each year we try to recognize different people who help us out,” said Carla Wulfers, museum treasurer.
This year’s honorees include the St. Clair High School JROTC program, the St. Clair Elks, Eugene Vale, Spike and Janice Huff, and Chris and Angel Reed.
The event featured both a silent auction and live auction, with a wide array of items available.
The auctions had many bidders and featured items that were donated by the museum, area businesses, and community members.
Wulfers said the total proceeds from the silent auction totaled $778 and the live auction proceeds totaled $1,149.
Overall, the museum raised $2,072, after adding in earnings from ticket sales.
“We are more than grateful for the support of the people and businesses,” Wulfers said.
In addition to the auctions, the museum was presented a $20,000 check by the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Historical Society. Making the presentation were the society’s two remaining members, Paula Dace and Sue Blesi.
According to Blesi, the society recently disbanded due to lack of interest.
“We are in the process of distributing the funds to nonprofits,” she said. “I have to emphasize that this is a drop in the bucket compared to what the (museum) needs to survive. They are the only (historical museum) I’m aware of that has a mortgage to pay.”
Wulfers said the museum is very excited about the donation.
“We are extremely grateful, it certainly will be used to help with the museum’s mortgage and expenses,” she said.
The banquet also featured music by Spike and Janice Huff. It was catered by Jerron’s Catering.