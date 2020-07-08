The “simple beauty” of Donald and Sylvia Storie’s gardens at 310 E. North St. captured the award for St. Clair’s Yard of the Month for July.
The Stories and others who submitted nominations for the program are setting an example for the community, and city officials hope by recognizing their efforts and the efforts of other winners that community beautification projects will expand, said Kimberley Miller, St. Clair’s assistant building inspector.
“Hopefully this continues to grow amongst the community, and we can clean up the property in St. Clair,” said Mike Bursey, St. Clair building inspector.
Terry and Linda Trammell were named as this month’s honorable mention, according to Miller, who said honorable mention winners are still allowed to compete in upcoming months.
The Stories, who received a prize package from local businesses worth $300, said they enjoy gardening and started out with simple projects, like adding flowers, to improve their yard.
Nominations for the Yard of the Month program are accepted between the 15th and 30th of each month, and the winner is chosen at the beginning of each month.
Miller said the winning gardens are chosen based on their originality, creativity and beautification, and can be the work of the homeowners or a professional landscaper. She encouraged applicants to give background on the property in their applications.
Winners receive a yard sign indicating their property has been awarded the recognition that they can display for 30 days.
Nomination forms can be printed from the city’s website. Residents should print and complete the nomination information and mail it to or drop it off at city hall.
For more information regarding the Yard of the Month program, contact the Code Enforcement Office at 636-629-0333.