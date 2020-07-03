The following is a list of St. Clair R-XIII School District bus routes and times for the 2020 summer school year:
Bus 2 — Mill Hill, 7:10 a.m.; Ridge, 7:15 a.m.; Hickory, 7:17 a.m.; Parkway, 7:20 a.m.; Virginia Mines, 7:23 a.m.; South Main, 7:25 a.m.
Bus 3 — Highway K (starting at Deep Woods), 6:48 a.m.; Plumford, 6:57 a.m.; Oklahoma School, 7 a.m.; Chapel Hill, 7:05 a.m.; New Hope, 7:10 a.m.; Highway K (back to Virginia Mines), 7:11 a.m.; Virginia Mines, 7:20 a.m.; Highway K (back to Deep Woods), 7:25 a.m.
Bus 4 — Highway PP (2000 block of Sycamore), 6:55 a.m.; Picklesford, 7:03 a.m.; 1900 block of West Springfield, 7:04 a.m.; Peacock, 7:10 a.m.; West Springfield, 7:20 a.m.
Bus 5 — Highway 30 (after Pond Ford), 6:47 a.m.; Bethel Church, 6:55 a.m.; Barton, 7 a.m.; Riverbend, 7:05 a.m.; Highway 30 (back to Pond Ford), 7:10 a.m.; Pond Ford, 7:15 a.m.; Crab Apple Village, 7:20 a.m.
Bus 7- — Outer Service Road, 7:15 a.m.; Orchard Drive, 7:20 a.m.; Weatherford, 7:24 a.m.; Hedge, 7:25 a.m.; Moselle (in town), 7:27 a.m.; North Main, 7:29 a.m.
Bus 9 — Crescent Village, 7:08 a.m.; South Lay, 7:10 a.m.; Murray Street, 7:15 a.m.; Mosley, 7:17 a.m.; Chestnut, 7:18 a.m.; North Street, 7:20 a.m.
Bus 10 — Highway PP (up to Wallsford), 6:55 a.m.; Crescent Lake, 7 a.m.; Wallsford, 7:05 a.m.; Lake St. Clair, 7:15 a.m.
Bus 11 — Highway K (to Deep Woods), 7:12 a.m.; Deep Woods, 7:16 a.m.; Wrights Lodge, 7:20 a.m.; Neff, 7:25 a.m.; Meadow, 7:30 a.m.; Elementary (East Springfield), 7:32 a.m.
Bus 12 — Highway 30 (out to Pondford), 6:30 a.m.; Highway 47 South, 6:45 a.m.; Project, 6:59 a.m.; Little Indian Creek, 7 a.m.; Yellow Dog, 7:05 a.m.; Gravois (Highway K to High School Drive), 7:20 a.m.; Forest Hill Drive, 7:25 a.m.
Bust 13 — Clair Town, 7:15 a.m.; Bright Beginnings, 7:25 a.m.
Bus 15- — Davis, 6:46 a.m.; Roller Road, 6:47 a.m.; Happy Sac, 6:15 a.m.; Airport Road, 7:03 a.m.; Plaza Drive, 7:13 a.m.; Paul Parks, 7:14 a.m.; Youngland Hills, 7:18 a.m.
Bus 17 — North Commercial (past TT), 6:50 a.m.; Highway AH, 7:10 a.m.; Aitch Road, 7:15 a.m.
Bus C — North Service Road, 6:51 a.m.; St. Louis Inn, 6:58 a.m.; Dry Branch, 7 a.m.; Reikersford, 7:10 a.m.; Highway WW, 7:15 a.m.
Bus A- — Lonedell Elementary, 7:25 a.m.