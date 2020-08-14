Ahead of its official launch date of Sept. 1, St. Clair’s “Adopt a Lamp Pole” program has already raised more than $11,000, with few poles remaining.
“During this time of COVID-19, it’s been remarkable,” City Inspector Mike Bursey told The Missourian.
The city began the program by offering 32 poles that line North and South Main Street and Paul Parks Drive. Demand was so high that officials began offering to rent both sides of the poles, making an additional 20 rental spaces available.
The cost to adopt a pole is $225, and each pole that has been sponsored features a unique banner provided by the city pertaining to the sponsor, and a large hanging flower basket which will be displayed in spring, summer and fall.
Profits from the program will be used to purchase new Christmas decorations for Main Street.
According to Kimberley Miller, assistant building inspector, the program has been a huge team effort between volunteers and city employees.
Courtney Cline, city collector, designed the banners and Megan Francis, office assistant, helped with the final assembly, as all the banners were printed at city hall.
“In between all of their work that they normally do, they stepped up to help our department as well,” Miller said.
Bursey said Cozy Bailey, owner of Cozy By Nature, and her team have also been an invaluable asset to the program. “Even when it’s 95 degree’s outside, they’re out there, hanging baskets and planting.”
Bursey said he believes St. Clair has the right people in position to achieve its goals and make the town a better community. “This is our town, be proud of it,” he said. “I challenge each and every business, homeowner, renter and citizen of St. Clair to participate in beautifying our beautiful city.”