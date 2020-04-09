St. Clair resident Robert Nappier was named the April Yard of the Month winner by the city.
Nappier was nominated by one of his neighbors for the program, according to Kimberley Miller, St. Clair building inspector assistant.
Miller said Nappier was chosen for a combinations of reasons.
“The committee looked at his property and it is very nicely kept,” she said. “He does all the work himself and his property really stands out.”
According to Miller, when Nappier was presented with his award, he said something that really resonated with her.
“He said his grandpa had told him being clean starts inside with soap and water, and then you have to clean the outside as well. It’s something that has been ingrained in him his whole life, so he’s going to shine no matter what,” she said.
Miller added that every Friday when the code enforcement officer drives through town, Nappier’s property always stands out.
Nominations
According to Miller, the next yard of the month winner will be announced Friday, May 1.
Nominations for properties are accepted between the 15th and 30th of each month.
As nominations come in, the review board goes and looks at the nominated properties.
According to Miller, nominations can be made by anyone, including the yard owner.
“The more they write about and give background on the property, the more beneficial it is to the application,” Miller stated.
Requirements for the yard of the month nominations include having the yard well-groomed and a style that expresses originality, creativity and beautification.
The upkeep of the yard can reflect the efforts of the residents themselves or that of a professional landscaper.
The yards should have no code violations and the address should be nicely displayed.
The winner will receive a prize package worth $300 thanks to contributions of local businesses. The winner will also receive a yard sign indicating their property has been awarded the recognition for 30 days.
Nomination forms can be printed from the city’s website. From the menu tab on stclairmo.us, select the resident resources tab, then select Community Pride. There will be an option on the left to view the nomination form.
Residents should print and complete the nomination information and mail it or drop it off at city hall.