A niche market has helped Kayla Wood’s Au Claire Boutique survive its first year of business despite a global pandemic.
Wood used personal savings from real estate investing to launch the boutique at 415 S. Main St., which specializes in plus-size women’s clothing, in August 2019.
She describes the first year as a successful “roller coaster,” as the shop navigated first-year challenges, an expansion of its clothing line to include small through 5X sizes, and a change in location after a short transition to online sales due to the coronavirus.
“The pandemic led revenue to a screeching halt,” she said, adding that the boutique was meeting revenue expectations up until that point and is working to get back on its revenue target.
The odds were working against her, given that approximately 20 percent of U.S. small businesses fail within the first year, with the number jumping up to 50 percent by the end of their fifth year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Not having the stress of having to make payments on debt helped out tremendously,” Wood said. “That allowed us to stay afloat until things started opening back up and events started happening again.”
Wood, a 2007 St. Clair High School graduate, recently moved back to the community after living in Kansas City where she worked in property management.
The boutique had been a dream of hers since she attended a women’s business conference while still practicing real estate. “(During the conference) I found myself the entire time pouring out ideas for the boutique.”
When Wood and her husband, Danny, relocated to the St. Clair area, she said she found the selection for plus sizes to be pretty limited, and wanted to find a solution to the problem, and also inspire women who may be experiencing the same obstacle.
“I was really interested in helping women who maybe haven’t always felt the most confident or the most beautiful and have them leave (here) glowing,” she said. “That has been one of the most rewarding things, and it feels good that I get to help make that happen.”