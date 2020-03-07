The St. Clair Senior Center will host a rummage sale Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the senior center and Meals on Wheels.
Indoor and outdoor spaces are available.
Indoor spaces are 8 feet by 10 feet and cost $10. There are currently nine indoor spaces are available.
Tables for indoor spaces can be provided for an additional fee.
Outdoor spaces are $5. Space holders must bring their own table for outdoor spaces.
Payment is due by Friday, March 13, at 3 p.m. to guarantee a spot.
For more information or to reserve a space, contact Mary Baldwin at 636-629-2187.