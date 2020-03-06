The St. Clair Senior Center, located at 310 Park Ave., has released its March menu and activities calendar. This upcoming week’s menu and activities are as follows:
Monday, March 9 — Eat Smart Being Active class at 10 a.m. BBQ pork riblet on wheat bun, baked beans, green beans seasoned with mushrooms and onions, mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday, March 10 — Coloring pages, crafts and recipe exchange. Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, succotash, Tuscan vegetables, strawberries, whole grain cookie and a biscuit.
Wednesday, March 11 — Exercise class, 9 a.m. Birthday party, karaoke, and a blood pressure and blood sugar check. Chili dog, spiced apples, coleslaw, sweet potato fries and birthday cake.
Thursday, March 12 — Bingo, 10 a.m. Pork carnitas with a flour tortilla, refried beans and green peppers, fiesta corn, Spanish rice, pineapple, sour cream, salsa and a muffin.
Friday, March 13 — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m. White Elephant Bingo, 10 a.m. Creamy herbed fish, au gratin potatoes, seasoned broccoli, tartar sauce, a roll, a whole grain bar and a dreamsicle dessert are on the menu.