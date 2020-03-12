The city’s code enforcement office has noticed a large amount of trash blowing in the wind and is urging residents to dispose of their waste using trash bags and not simply placing it in their trash containers.
City officials said trash not placed in bags is blowing away when Waste Connections workers empty the containers.
Guidelines to keep in mind are as follows:
• To ensure a clean and effective pickup, residents must have their residential toter at the designated pickup spot by 6 a.m. on the day of pickup. If the residential toter is not out at this time, it will be picked up the following week.
• Residents should leave at least 2 feet between containers.
• Residents are not to park personal vehicles within 10 feet of containers.
• Do not place containers within 5 feet of a mailbox or tree.
• Residents should face toter handles toward their home.
• Residents should not drill into, bolt or fasten any object to their cart
• Do not overfill trash cart or place additional garbage on top of the container.
• The toter lid must be closed in order to pick up the contents.
• Additional trash bag tags are 60 cents per additional bag.
• Bag and tie all trash.
• Avoid packing materials tightly inside the cart. If all citizens use bags, trash has less of a chance to fly away and get caught in the neighborhood.
• The city also wants residents to be aware of the ordinance that requires all toters to be removed from the designated pickup location, street, sidewalk, or alley within 24 hours of collection.
• This month, bulk pickup will be held Wednesday, March 25. Bulk pickup is the last Wednesday of every month.
Residents can call St. Clair City Hall at 636-629-0333 to report items to be picked up.