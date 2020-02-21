The St. Clair Code Enforcement Office wants residents to be aware of the ordinance in place that requires a business license to operate within the city limits.
The code of ordinances is published on the St. Clair website, www.stclairmo.us. By selecting the government tab, another menu will drop down and give the option to choose the ordinances tab.
The search or jump bar will help a resident move quickly to the specific ordinance they wish to review.
In Article I, under the general section, is an ordinance regarding scope of license requirements. This ordinance clearly states that a business license must be in place for business to be conducted within the city limits of St. Clair.
The merchant and business license application can be found on the city’s website under the government tab. The application is listed under forms, permits and applications.
On the reverse side of the application is a checklist of the documents needed for specific businesses.
Any person, firm, company or corporation found to be in violation of any of the provisions of this chapter could be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor. If convicted, the offender can be punished by a fine of not less than $10 or more than $500.
Other penalties may apply. Each day of failure to comply can be considered a separate offense.
For more information, call St. Clair City Hall at 636-629-0333.