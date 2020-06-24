St. Clair Board of Aldermen received a positive audit report for the city’s 2019 fiscal year at last Monday’s meeting.
Tammy Alsop with Hochschild, Bloom and Company LLP reviewed the firm’s findings with the city.
“In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above . . . present fairly, in all material respects, the respective modified cash basis financial position of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, the discretely presented component unit, each major find and the aggregate remaining fund information of the city as of Dec. 31, 2019,” Alsop said.
This year the city did not spend over $750,000 in federal funding, so another audit was not needed.
The assets of the city exceeded its liabilities for the most recent fiscal year by $14,971,852.
At the close of the current fiscal year, Alsop said the city reported an ending fund balance of $1,318,285.
“Your governmental funds are your park, your transportation, your street fund and your general fund. That does not include your water and sewer fund,” Alsop explained to the board.
The unassigned fund balance for the general fund was $700,852.
In 2019 the city had $16.7 million in total government and total assets, compared with 2018, which was reported to be $16.5 million.
The report also states that last year, the city’s liabilities decreased from $2.3 million in 2018 to $1.7 million.
“That means you’re paying your debt and you did pay off a bond certificate of participation this year, which is good,” Alsop said.
At the end of 2018, the city had a net position of $14.1 million, which increased to $14.9 million at the end of 2019.
Total revenues for 2019 was $5.4 million.
Expenses for last year decreased to $4.9 million, as opposed to $5 million in 2018.
The city’s long-term debt fell from $2.1 million to $1.5 million.
In its water and sewer account, the city experienced a positive change of $455,086 in its net position.
As stated in the report, the city had an operating revenue of $1,875,619, and operating expense of $1,694,769.
Alsop added that the city’s operating income totaled $180,850, while its nonoperating revenue, which includes sales tax for bond retirement, investment income and interest, and fiscal charges, totaled $274,236.
According to Alsop, as of Dec. 31, the city’s bank balances were entirely secured and there were no additions to long-term debt.
Alsop concluded the presentation by stating that this year’s audit had to be conducted differently, and she appreciated City Administrator Travis Dierker and City Clerk Kim French’s help, as Hochschild, Bloom and Company had to conduct some of the audit at its office and some at St. Clair City Hall.
“I want to thank them for everything they do. They really helped us to get all of this information” she said.