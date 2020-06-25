Tim Davis plans to open Taste Buds, a medical marijuana dispensary at 1909 N. Service Road in St. Clair later this year.
Located at the former site of Michelle’s School of Dance, the dispensary will be one of two facilities located along Interstate 44.
“Eventually, when it goes (recreational), it’s going to be a pretty popular spot,” Davis told The Missourian.
Davis received one of 192 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries awarded in the state of Missouri.
Davis and his partners had applied for four dispensary licenses, including one for a marijuana cultivation facility, which would have allowed the group to grow its own product. Davis purchased a warehouse in St. Clair in anticipation of receiving approval for the facility, and said he is now appealing the decision to deny that license.
“We were 14 points short of getting that license,” Davis said.
His appeal is one of 850 appeals for marijuana-related licenses in Missouri.
Larry Stiffelman, Taste Buds’ operations manager, said the partners expect to do $500,000 in revenue in the first year.
“Currently, the state is approving about 1,000 medical consumption licenses a week, so by the time we expect to open, there should be between 65,000 and 75,000 licenses in Missouri,” Stiffelman said. In Franklin County 1,350 medical consumption licenses have been granted to date. Consumption licenses are issued to individuals with physician approval for medical marijuana uses.
Davis said security at the building has been a high priority, and the company has invested in a camera system among other measures. Customers will be greeted at a window and must show their medical marijuana ID card to gain entry.
St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker said the city welcomes the new business.
According to the Mayo Clinic, medical marijuana has been found to help with multiple ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), HIV/AIDS, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy and seizures, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis and muscle spasms, severe and chronic pain and severe nausea.