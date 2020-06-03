The city of St. Clair has announced its plans to open the spray park, located at Evergreen Park, later this summer.
City Administrator Travis Dierker said the city plans to open the park sometime mid-June, after minor repairs are made.
“I do not have an opening date at this point,” he said.
St. Clair’s spray park was constructed in 2013, at the former site of the community pool in Evergreen Park.
City officials at the time said the pool was getting too expensive to maintain, due to being in use for close to 50 years.
In December of 2012, aldermen approved hiring Westport Pools to construct the splash pad for $290,000.
The spray park consists of various jets for children to enjoy, including a noodle tower, mist tunnel, tsunami spray and three water cannons.
The park also features benches, shade areas and rest-rooms.
Dierker said the city is looking forward to completing the repairs, so the public can begin to enjoy the park.
“We are excited to get the splash pad open to the public,” he said. “This is always a great activity for the children in our community to enjoy during the summer.”