The St. Clair Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday night to approve the updated Franklin County flood insurance rate map (FIRM), and the new flood insurance study for the St. Clair community.
The commission board voted 4-0 to recommend approval to the board of aldermen. Commission members Wayne Dierker, Pat Wilson and Darin Slater were not present at the meeting.
A public hearing was held before the meeting, giving residents a chance to address the commission on the FIRM. No public comments were made.
According to St. Clair City Inspector Michael Bursey, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has updated its flood plain maps.
“Basically, we’re incorporating that into our city ordinance to be approved,” he said.
A letter sent to Mayor Ron Blum from FEMA states, “no significant changes have been made to the flood hazard data on the preliminary and/or revised preliminary copies of the FIRM for Franklin County. Therefore, the city of St. Clair should use the preliminary and/or revised preliminary copies of the FIRM as the basis for adopting the required flood plain management measures.”
In order to become an ordinance, the FIRM has to be approved by the St. Clair Board of Aldermen.