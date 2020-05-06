With Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order coming to an end, the city of St. Clair’s code enforcement office plans to renew its focus on the “Operation Facelift” beautification plan.
“We are hopeful to get this thing back to rolling, and get back to our standards,” said Mike Bursey, city inspector.
During the stay-at-home order, city officials deemed it best to cease code citations for the time being.
“We decided it would be best to ease up on code sweeps to ease the stress level within the community,” Bursey explained.
According to Kimberley Miller, building inspector assistant, the code enforcement office was also unable to cite residents for expired license plates.
“Since the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) was closed, and since many people were out of work we didn’t want to add more stress to their already stressful day,” Miller said.
“With operations being back to normal, we’re going to commence back to regular Friday code sweeps,” Bursey told The Missourian.
According to Bursey, Operation Facelift has six phases.
Yard of the Month
In Phase 1, the city implemented its Yard of the Month program to encourage homeowners, landlords, tenants and business owners to clean up their properties.
Operation Facelift officially began in 2019, with the initiation of the Yard of the Month program.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a homeowner, it doesn’t matter if you’re a tenant. If you’re taking pride in your property or home, you will be recognized,” said Bursey.
At the beginning of each month, a winner will be chosen and will receive a prize package worth $250 thanks to contributions from local businesses.
The recipient also will receive a sign to be displayed for 30 days, indicating the property has been awarded the recognition.
Nomination forms can be picked up at St. Clair City Hall, or printed from the city’s website at www.stclairmo.us. Nomination forms also can be mailed or dropped off at city hall.
Rental Occupancy
As part of Phase 2, the city will continue enforcement of its rental occupancy program and inspections conducted on rental property.
During this phase, officials want to assist landlords, tenants and the community by enforcing the city’s rental occupancy program.
According to Bursey, the program was implemented in 2013 and established guidelines that lend a specific level of expectation when searching for a rental property.
The program consists of three main elements: initial rental property registration, rental property inspection and tenant registration.
All elements must be completed by property owners prior to tenant occupancy.
“We’re making sure we’re providing a safe, clean living environment for tenants here in St. Clair,” Bursey said.
The final process of Phase 2 is making sure landlords clean up their apartment fronts and rental properties.
“The process starts with each and every one of us,” Bursey said.
He added that the best way to avoid problems in the future is to clearly understand the city, landlord and tenant expectations of the rental program.
The full rental inspection checklist can be found on the city’s website.
Clean Sweep
For Phase 3, the city has put into action its Operation Clean Sweep, a program in which the city hopes to see residents cleaning up their property.
This phase includes code enforcement being conducted and enforced within the city limits on a weekly basis.
Bursey explained that every Friday, the code enforcement officer drives around all of St. Clair and looks for code violations.
“Sometimes we just need to give people a reminder to get rid of these things, because it can get overwhelming,” said Miller.
To assist with this, the city offers bulk pickup for large items, such as dressers and mattresses.
According to Miller, bulk pickup is available the last Wednesday of each month for St. Clair residents. Residents should call the city directly at 636-629-0333 to schedule a bulk pickup, and the city will notify Waste Connections.
Residents are asked not to have any items out longer than the weekend before bulk pickup.
The city also has a brush site that is open the first and last Tuesday of the month from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The brush site is located on Neff Road, across the street from Oakridge Estates.
Helping Hands
As part of Phase 5, the city is working to establish a group called Helping Hands to assist elderly and disabled people within city limits with violations of their property.
Bursey says the city is conscious of the fact that there are citizens in the community who are elderly or disabled and may be unable to fix code violations on their own.
“We have elderly people in this community that we’re trying to get assistance,” Bursey said. “We’re sympathetic with that. Usually when I find someone like that, I back off and see what we can do as a city to try to support them.”
According to Bursey, the city is reaching out to people in the community who are wiling to help.
Currently, there is a group of people who are in the process of helping an elderly citizen with a back porch.
“It’s super we have people in the community like that,” he said.
Land Sponsorship
The final phase of Operation Facelift is land sponsorship.
According to Bursey, the idea is to have individuals in the community sponsor plots of land throughout the city.
“They would take care of that plot throughout the year and then you could put a tag in there and say who sponsors that piece of land,” he explained.
Bursey said the intent of Operation Facelift is to make the city a better place to live.
“I would like to say thank you to all the residents of St. Clair as we continue to receive positive feed back on the enforcement of the standards of the code of ordinance and building permits in the city limits of St. Clair. I would like to thank all stand with us on the enforcement of the policies,” said Bursey.
“Please join us as we continue to strive to improve the properties in St. Clair,” he said. “We are making a difference.”