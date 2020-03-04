City officials are continuing its Operation Facelift program in an effort to clean up the community.
According to St. Clair City Inspector Michael Bursey, Operation Facelift has six phases.
In Phase 1, the city implemented its Yard of the Month program to encourage homeowners, landlords, tenants and business owners to clean up their properties.
As part of Phase 2, the city will continue enforcement of its rental occupancy program and inspections conducted on rental property.
Phase 3 includes code enforcement being conducted and enforced within the city limits.
The city will enforce its vacant property ordinance for residential and commercial properties as part of Phase 4.
As part of Phase 5, the city is working to establish a group called Helping Hands to assist elderly and disabled people within city limits with violations of their property.
For Phase 6, the city will work to establish sponsored areas within the city limits where beautification projects can be sponsored by businesses.
Yard of the Month
The city officially started Operation Facelift in 2019 with the initiation of the Yard of the Month program.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a homeowner, it doesn’t matter if you’re a tenant, if you’re taking pride in your property or home, you will be recognized,” said Bursey.
The program is open to businesses as well.
Bursey said a winner each month will receive a prize package worth over $250 thanks to contributions from local businesses.
A sign indicating a property has been awarded the recognition also will go up in the yard for 30 days.
“We’re having members of the community taking pride in their property,” Bursey said.
The city began accepting yard nominations for 2020 Feb. 14. The first award was announced Monday, March 2.
Nomination forms can be picked up at St. Clair City Hall or printed from the city’s website at www.stclairmo.us. Nominations also can be mailed or dropped off at city hall.
Rental Occupancy
During the second phase of Operation Facelift, officials want to assist landlords, tenants and the community by enforcing the city’s rental occupancy program.
According to Bursey, the program was implemented in 2013 and established guidelines that lend a specific level of expectation when searching for a rental property.
The program consists of three main elements: initial rental property registration, rental property inspection and tenant registration.
All elements must be completed by property owners prior to tenant occupancy.
“We’re making sure we’re providing a safe, clean living environment for tenants here in St. Clair,” Bursey said.
The final process of phase two is making sure landlords clean up their apartment fronts and rental properties.
“The process starts with each and every one of us.” Bursey said. “The best way to avoid the problems in the future is to clearly understand the city, landlord and tenant expectations of the rental program.”
The full rental inspection checklist can be found on the city’s website.
Clean Sweep
Another operation the city is putting into action is Operation Clean Sweep, a program in which the city hopes to see residents cleaning up their property.
“We go out every Friday and we look for code violations,” Bursey said.
“Sometimes we just need to give people a reminder to get rid of these things, because it can get overwhelming,” said Kimberly Miller, building inspector assistant.
To assist with this, the city offers bulk pickup for large items, such as dressers and mattresses.
According to Miller, bulk pickup is available the last Wednesday of each month for St. Clair residents. Residents should call the city directly at 636-629-0333 to schedule a bulk pickup, and the city will notify Waste Connections.
Residents are asked not to have any items out longer than the weekend before bulk pickup.
Along with bulk pickup, the city also has a brush site that is open the first and last Tuesday of the month from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The brush site is located on Neff Road, across the street from Oakridge Estates.
Helping Hands
Bursey says the city is conscious of the fact that there are citizens in the community who are elderly or disabled and may be unable to fix code violations on their own.
“We have elderly people in this community that we’re trying to get assistance,” Bursey said. “We’re sympathetic with that. Usually when I find someone like that, I back off and see what we can do as a city to try to support them.”
According to Bursey, the city is reaching out to people in the community who are willing to help. Currently there is a group of people who are in the process of helping an elderly citizen with a back porch.
“It’s super we have people in the community like that,” he said.
Land Sponsorship
The final phase of Operation Facelift is land sponsorship.
According to Bursey, the idea is to have individuals in the community sponsor plots of land throughout the city.
“They would take care of that plot throughout the year and then you could put a tag in there and say who sponsors that piece of land,” he explained.
Bursey said the intent of Operation Facelift is to make the city a better place to live.
“We are moving in the right direction,” he said.