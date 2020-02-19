The St. Clair Historical Museum will hold its annual banquet, “Leaping Into Our Future 2020,” Saturday, Feb. 29, at the St. Clair Elks Lodge, 35 E. North St.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. Dinner, catered by Jerron’s Catering, will begin at 6 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m.
A State of Museum update also will be given.
Spike and Janice Huff will provide the musical entertainment.
“The banquet is probably the biggest fund-raiser that we do,” said Carla Wulfers, museum board treasurer.
Wulfers added that she is currently crafting several baskets to be included in the auctions.
“There will be both a live and silent auction,” she said.
Tickets for the banquet are currently available for purchase. The cost is $15 for one and $25 for two.
To purchase tickets, contact Wulfers at 636-667-0231 before Saturday, Feb. 22.
The museum, located at 560 S. Main St., is open Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m.
For more information on the museum visit Facebook.com/stclairmomuseum. Volunteers are always being sought, as well as suggestions for a speaker for the speaker series.