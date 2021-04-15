A St. Clair man has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near Route K, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Richard N. Carpenter, 28, of St. Clair, was driving a 1991 Ford F-150 truck eastbound on Highway 30 near Parkway at around 3 p.m. Friday, April 9. As Carpenter’s vehicle slowed to make a left turn, the vehicle pulled into the path of a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Shawn M. Jackson, 47, of St. Clair, who was traveling westbound on the highway.
Jackson, who was taken by St. Clair Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington, was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 3:50 p.m. Jackson was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.
Also injured in the crash was Heather W. Gentry, 45, who was also taken by St. Clair Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington for the serious injuries she sustained in the crash. Gentry was not wearing safety equipment.
Carpenter, who was wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries.
To date, 213 motorists on Missouri roadways have died in 2021, including 32 people this month. For comparison, 199 people died from injuries sustained in traffic crashes from January 2020 to April 2020.