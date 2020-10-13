A St. Clair man was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Washington after sustaining moderate injuries in a Sunday, Oct. 11, afternoon crash on Highway 47 north of St. Clair.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Anthony R. Henry, 62, of St. Clair, was driving northbound on Highway 47 when he attempted to pass a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Alvin L. Stover, 73, of St. Clair, on the shoulder when Stover’s vehicle stopped abruptly on the road.
The highway patrol reported that Stover’s vehicle then merged onto the shoulder lane, striking the 2011 Harley-Davidson Heritage driven by Henry. The collision caused Henry’s vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway.
Henry, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken by ambulance to the Washington hospital.
Stover, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the crash.