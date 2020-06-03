Even though the Scenic Regional Library St. Clair branch reopened to the public Monday, the library has decided to suspend the launch of the community garden until spring of 2021.
“The dedication and official start to the community garden has been postponed until spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic,” said Kara Bell, branch manager.
The dedication was originally scheduled for March 21. It was canceled due to the library’s closure on March 18 because of COVID-19 concerns.
The garden, located behind the branch, features 14 4- by 8-foot raised beds for vegetables, eight smaller beds for flowers and herbs, and a water spigot.
“A few people had checked out garden beds prior to the virus outbreak so there is still gardening, but we’re not checking out any new beds at this time,” Bell told The Missourian.
How It Started
In the spring of 2016, the St. Clair Farmers’ Market expressed interest in the creation of a community garden. At that time, the library was in search of ideas for creating unique public spaces at its new facility and thought a community garden would be a great fit.
In the summer of 2016, First Baptist Church and United Methodist Church each donated one-tenth of an acre to the library for the purpose of constructing a community garden following the library’s renovation. The newly renovated and expanded library opened August of 2018.
“I think it was a nice gesture on those churches’ parts to think of something that would benefit the entire community when they made that donation,” Bell said.
In 2019, the St. Clair branch of Friends of the Library agreed to take on the community garden project by providing both financial support and physical labor.
According to Bell, Paula Dace, master gardener and member-at-large of the St. Clair branch Friends of the Library committee, directed construction of the garden and provided many hours of volunteer labor.
“She (Dace) provided a lot of the sweat equity and the leadership for the Friends on how to get the garden looking nice,” stated Bell.
Local landscaper Cozy Bailey, owner of Cozy by Nature, and her mother, master gardener Carolyn Cikovic, also volunteered their time to help create the garden.
Bill Snow, the library’s facilities manager, constructed the beds, installed the fencing, and built the pergola and the attached benches.
Library Friends
In addition to paying for the lumber, the Friends of the Library group covered the cost of mulch, liners, topsoil and a motion-activated spotlight.
“I am very pleased that the Friends of the Library organization supports our library and has taken it upon themselves to financially support the garden,” said Bell. “The group also gave us other support with the planning of the garden, the design of it and some of the work that’s been done with it.
“I think they’ve really invested a lot in the garden, and I think it’s going to be fruitful,” she added.
According to Bell, the library is excited about a fresh start next spring and hopeful that it does not have any other unforeseen circumstances pop up.
“We’re just hoping for the best. The garden looks beautiful and I think it’s going to be a real boost to the community. I’m really excited about all the interest we’ve had in it,” she said. “While the delay is unfortunate, I think it’s going to be better than ever next year.”