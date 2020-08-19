The third annual St. Clair Historical Museum rummage sale, was a success raising over $1,000, said Carla Wulfers, museum board treasurer.
The sale was held Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15. The sale raised $1,182 total, with over $600 being on the first day.
“It was a very successful event, as far as I’m concerned,” said Wulfers, adding that after the annual banquet, held in the spring, the rummage sale is the museum’s best moneymaker.
Wulfers said that the sale was an Elk’s-sponsored event, and the museum would not be able to hold it without the organization’s help and donation of its facility.
Wulfers said the museum also had to give credit to Chris and Angel Reed, owners of Route 66 This N That, adding that they are the backbone of the event.
Every penny donated, according to Wulfers, helps fund museum expenses, including its mortgage.
The museum, located at 560 S. Main St., is open Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m.