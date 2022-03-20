Two St. Clair fires, which occurred over the weekend, are under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
Sunday morning at about 6 a.m., a St. Clair firefighter was driving near TacOMG!, located at 365 S. Main St., when he called in a fire at the rear of the building, according to St. Clair Fire Chief Tim Wideman.
The fire was contained to the rear of the restaurant, but Wideman estimated that 25 percent of the building sustained damage.
Wideman said Ameren and a gas company were called to the scene to shut off the utilities as part of the response to the incident.
About twelve hours previously, around 6:30 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a structure fire at 816 White Road, according to Wideman.
A travel trailer and storage shed were "completely burned" during the incident and the corner of the residence also suffered damage, Wideman said.
No injuries occurred during either fire.