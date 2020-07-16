The St. Clair School District provided 111,625 meals to children under 18 from March 18 to July 5 as CO-VID-19 forced schools to close early.
In June, a total of 23,170 meals were served. In April and in May, approximately 40,000 meals were served.
The district will continue to serve meals through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) during summer school, July 6 to July 31. All students in attendance are able to receive breakfast and lunch free of charge.
“Those who would still like community meals can pick them up at the high school during the entire month of July; however, we won’t be delivering,” said Nadine Aitch, assistant superintendent.
When the district closed in March, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) food service office submitted two waivers to the U.S. Department of Agriculture that allowed students to receive meals free of charge during the closure via the Seamless Summer Food Program. This is similar to what is done during the month of July each year.
The district transferred from Seamless Summer to SFSP on May 26, due to the cost saved using SFSP in comparison with the Seamless Summer program. Meal selection and service dates were unaffected.