The St. Clair R-XIII School Board held a special meeting Tuesday, June 23, to discuss and approve the recommended budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said the district experienced state funding shortfalls and increased expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which adversely affected the 2019-2020 budget year, and will carry over into the 2020-21 budget year. Kruse said he expects the district will see $125 million withheld from the state funding formula, and that Prop C funding will decrease. He said he’s also concerned that local tax collections will decrease. Summer school attendance also is expected to be down. Summer school starts July 6.
The proposed budget accounts for the projected funding shortfalls, and incorporates savings in several budget line items for supplies, utilizes approximately $100,000 of savings in health insurance premiums, and minimizes capital project expenditures that would come from regular budgetary sources, he said.
The budget does include $12.75 million in revenue that will be received from the Prop STC Safe and Secure bond issue but that funding is designated for facility improvements, including updating building security, roof repairs and the construction of a multiuse facility.
Kruse said the proposed budget projects deficit spending of $374,481 in the operating fund, and a small surplus of $6,292 in the Capital Projects funds.
“Our district is expected to have approximately $4.175 million in operating reserves at the start of the 2020-21 budget year,” so the projected deficit spending can be accommodated without a significant effect on school operations, Kruse said.
If the state economy improves and Gov. Mike Parson releases funds that are withheld, the numbers could possibly improve, Kruse said. “If the economy comes back and things take off, it’s not that he’s struck it and it’s gone forever.”
For perspective, Kruse showed the board what the district thought the upcoming school year would look like in February, which showed a surplus of about $7,000. “If this had been the year we thought it would be in January, instead of a significant deficit, we’d be looking at a reasonable increase in reserves,” Kruse said.
The district has factored in no growth in assessed valuation. It is not a reassessment year, so there won’t be any adjusted tax rates.
The budget also includes the four lease-purchase school buses at a cost of about $38,000 total, according to Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch. The district now has 34 buses between 7-8 years old. Four years ago, the bus fleet’s average age was nearly 16 years old. “We made a significant improvement there,” Aitch said.
Additional line items included in the budget are the replacement of three grades’ worth of Chrome Books and $10,000 to buy a used vehicle to replace one on the maintenance fleet.
The meeting concluded with the board unanimously approving the proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year, and the $38,000 bus lease-purchase.