The St. Clair R-XIII School District is surveying parents on whether children should return in the fall for in-person learning.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said the district has received more than 400 responses to date, with two-thirds of the respondents saying they would like school to be back in session, but with some protocols in place.
“We expect to have a reentry plan August 1,” he said.
In early June, the district released a six-page document outlining protocols they expected to implement during summer school and the upcoming 2020-21 school year. The protocols were established with guidance from the Missouri School Board Association, the district’s insurance company, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and using other state and federal guidelines.
The protocols included frequent hand washing, social distancing to the greatest extent possible by all faculty, staff and students, and no sharing of items or supplies. Hand sanitizer also was made available throughout the buildings in multiple locations.
Initially, masks were optional for faculty, staff and students. However, Kruse said with the current uptick in virus cases, the district has decided to have faculty and staff wear masks during the school day, and are using summer school as a trial period to see how the mandate goes.
“Masks seem to be more and more the favored approach,” Kruse said, adding that so far summer school seems to be going very well, with no major issues.