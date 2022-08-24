After months of workshops, a group of St. Clair residents have decided to use a $15,000 grant from the federal government to create an online volunteer database.
Organizers hope the database will help connect organizations in need of assistance with community members who can provide that assistance. Mike and Tricia Cooper will serve as trustees for the database.
The project, which was facilitated by Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp. (JFCAC), is the result of a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Beginning in November, JFCAC officials held meetings with community members where they considered ideas on how to use the $15,000 grant. During their most recent meeting, Aug. 2, the group decided to use the grant to pay for the development, coding and marketing of a volunteer website.
“We have a lot of churches, fraternal organizations, school groups that have their own outreach programs,” said Tasha Skouby, community development manager for JFCAC. “Our goal is to unite all of those individuals and add to that list, to have one step for anybody in the community to be able to be a resource for those in need.”
The group plans to create a website with the database and give access to it to anyone in need.
“We’re hoping that this will be able to alleviate some of that pressure from those that currently are regularly volunteering and be able to empower others to come up,” Skouby said.
She said the database also will help volunteers looking to develop new skills. One example she gave is that if someone was interested is learning plumbing but didn’t have those skills already, the database could match them up with an experienced plumber and that plumber could mentor them and teach them plumbing while they helped somebody in need.
She said other ideas included setting up a ride share program using the database.
Going forward, Skouby said JFCAC will start handing more responsibility to the Coopers and other community members to meet JFCAC’s goal of empowering local residents to get involved in the community and learn how to undertake projects that benefit their neighbors.