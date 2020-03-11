The city of St. Clair Code Enforcement office wishes to remind residents of the ordinance in place that guards against debris, weeds and vegetation nuisances within St. Clair city limits.
According to Section 22-10 of the Code of Ordinances, any condition on any lot or land within city limits that has presence of debris will be declared a public nuisance and is subject to abatement.
Debris includes, but is not limited to, weed cuttings, cut and fallen trees and shrubs, overgrown vegetation, grass or noxious weeds which are 7 inches or more in height, rubbish and trash, lumber not piled or stacked 12 inches or more off the ground, rocks, bricks, tin, steel, parts of derelict vehicles, broken furniture or any flammable material which may endanger public safety.
The word debris also includes any other material which is found on any lot or land within city limits that is unhealthy or unsafe.
If found to be in violation, a notice of violation will be sent to the landowner through U.S. mail. The landowner will then be given seven days to correct the conditions.
The notice will describe the nature of the nuisance, the location of property, and include orders for the property owner to abate the nuisance within a period of two days from receipt of notice.
The Code of Ordinances is published on the city’s website, www.stclairmo.us.
For more information, call the Code Enforcement office at 636-629-0333.