St. Clair Schools Welcome Sign
A sign for the St. Clair school district.

 Missourian Photo.

A St. Clair alderman claimed that the leadership of the St. Clair R-XIII School District “does not care about the safety of the students” during a heated discussion over funding for additional school resource officers (SROs). 

Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland made the comment Tuesday night at a meeting of the St. Clair Board of Aldermen. The board declined to approve a contract that would continue as in previous years to provide one of the city’s police officers to serve as an SRO for the four schools in the St. Clair district.

