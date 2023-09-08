A St. Clair alderman claimed that the leadership of the St. Clair R-XIII School District “does not care about the safety of the students” during a heated discussion over funding for additional school resource officers (SROs).
Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland made the comment Tuesday night at a meeting of the St. Clair Board of Aldermen. The board declined to approve a contract that would continue as in previous years to provide one of the city’s police officers to serve as an SRO for the four schools in the St. Clair district.
St. Clair Police Chief Mike Wirt said at the meeting that he was “not happy” with the contract. He and other city officials claimed that during negotiations they asked for money to supply two officers, but that the school district would not pay for more than 75 percent of the salary of one officer.
“As long as I am chief, I am not going to be happy with an SRO contract that is limited to just one SRO. There needs to be at least two. Three would be best,” said Wirt. “(But) I do not want to take the chance of them pulling the plug on the SRO program, and all they have is their director of security out there.”
The director of security for the district is James Wells, a former St. Clair police officer, hired to the position last year.
Viehland and Wirt expressed their discontent with last year’s contract as well, according to previous Missourian reporting, saying the agreement took advantage of the city and left the police department short-staffed. The school district would be paying more with this contract than it has in any previous contract; the split before now has always been 50-50.
Under this contract, the school district would pay the officer’s salary for the nine months that the school is in session.
But the issue of providing multiple officers has stirred up new controversy. Viehland argued at the meeting that “it’s on them,” referring to school district officials, “if a child gets hurt,” and he asked why the city of St. Clair “keep(s) kissing their backside on these contracts.”
“I just wonder how bad this board would feel if disaster struck,” Viehland said. “How bad would we feel that we didn’t push harder to get (another officer) in there, because we didn’t want the whole program to sink?”
In response, Dr. Kyle Kruse, superintendent of St. Clair school district, told The Missourian that “the implication that the district would be ready and willing to discontinue the SRO program” was not “an accurate description of the district’s position.”
“Anyone who knows me or knows our board understands that the safety of children is our highest priority,” he added.
Kruse also shared a statement from the school board saying it “appreciates the long-standing partnership with the City of St. Clair, and the St. Clair Police Department” and that the partnership is an “important component of district safety.”
Hammack told The Missourian at the time that the armed faculty members receive “actually more weapons training than an officer would receive in a police academy.” The former chief added that a full-time officer at each building would be “extremely expensive,” estimating the total cost at $300,000 per year.
The armed faculty were mentioned at Tuesday’s aldermen meeting. Several officials, including Wirt, said that the arrangement was not enough. Wirt mentioned concerns over children getting caught up in domestic abuse situations, and Mayor Cozy Bailey referenced an incident that took place last year.
Kruse said he could not say much more about that incident beyond that it involved a parent dropping off a child at school. Wirt did not return a request for further comment on the incident.
Wirt said that other school districts, including Washington and Union, have higher numbers of SROs in their schools. Those two school districts also have more students and include school buildings outside of town. For example, the drive between Union High School and Beaufort Elementary School is close to seven miles, and there are more than eight miles between Washington High School and Augusta Elementary.
Three of St. Clair’s four schools are on the same campus, and the distance from that campus to St. Clair Elementary is half a mile.
However, board members agreed any amount of response time that can be saved in an active shooter situation is critical.
Bailey made a motion to table the contract until city officials could appear at a school board meeting to have a further conversation about it.
“I really think that the best route to go would be to be signed up at that school board meeting, to be able to talk to the board themselves and hear what they have to say, versus taking for granted what they’re saying,” Bailey said. The motion passed.
Kruse indicated that the school board would listen to what the aldermen had to say.
“The discussion in my mind is still ongoing, and we’re certainly open to it,” Kruse said.
The next St. Clair school board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
