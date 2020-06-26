The St. Clair senior class of 2020 finally had the chance to walk across the stage and turn their tassels during Thursday nights graduation ceremony.
The ceremony took place on the football field at St. Clair High School beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the event looked a little different this year. In an attempt to practice social distancing, attendees were allowed to set up chairs on the football field to view the ceremony.
A drive-in screen was set up in the parking lot of the agriculture building, allowing elderly and immunocompromised individuals a chance to be a part of the festivities while distanced.
The ceremony was also live streamed, allowing for home viewing.
Brandon Schmeideskamp, senior class president, said even though everyone was very anxious for the night to arrive, he was thankful for the chance to experience it.
“This is a special night, and we need to enjoy every second,” he said. “It’s just another chapter of our lives we’re concluding tonight, but we’re starting a new chapter right after.”
Drama Club President, Hannah Folk, said even though the ceremony was happening in June, she felt blessed to be able to experience it with her classmates.
“It’s hot, but we’re lucky . . . because a lot of schools didn’t have a ceremony at all,” she said. “So I’m just happy that we get to do this.”
The ceremony featured speeches from high school principal Dr. Jennifer Davis; district teacher of the year Carmen Ruszala; Schmeideskamp; and Student Council President Lillianne Oermann.
Maria Bozada performed the invocation, and Grace Kelley preformed the turning of the tassel.
According to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse, the night went as planned and the district was proud to honor the seniors in a fitting way.
“They deserve it, and they have had the longest, most difficult spring of any class I’ve known,” he said.