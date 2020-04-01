The only item on the agenda for the St. Clair School Board last week was the discussion of health insurance for the 2020-21 school year.
The district is currently with SCEC Self-Insured Consortium.
The district sought bids for health insurance and received 10 proposals.
After studying the options available, Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse presented the top three options to the board.
The board analyzed the price, benefits and consistency for faculty and staff of each plan, and ultimately voted unanimously to remain with the current consortium.
Kruse said the reason the meeting had to be held Thursday was due to the deadline to notify the SCEC Consortium about whether it planned to stay or leave.