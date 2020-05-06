The St. Clair Board of Aldermen met this past Monday night — the first time since March.
Due to COVID-19 precautions and no new business being on the agenda, the city decided to cancel both the April 6 and April 20 meetings.
There was no unfinished business to review Monday. There were six items listed under new business, including discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic and a Franklin County Municipal League update.
Health Insurance
St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker gave an update on the city’s health insurance plan Monday night.
“All of our ancillary insurance, that’s our vision, our dental, our short-term disability — all of those rates stayed the same,” Dierker said.
The city’s health insurance had a slight 6 percent increase this year.
“We opted to go with the same plan rather than reducing the plan and taking out some of the additional coverages that would be under a new plan,” Dierker said to the board.
The option to move to a different plan would have decreased benefits and taken out Missouri Baptist, Children’s Hospital, Barnes-Jewish and Washington University and moved them to out of network.
Last year, the city’s health insurance rose 4 percent.
Dierker said the information has already been given to all city employees.
The board approved the health insurance plan. Alderman Jamie Frossard was absent.
Liquor License
The board approved a liquor license for Wine and Spirit Tasting for Country Mart at 925 St. Clair Plaza Dr.
“Time and time again if they get a new product, they’ll offer samples within the store and this allows them for the upcoming year to do that as needed,” Dierker told the board.
The license is valid for July 1 through June 30.
Park Event
A park event request was made by Roots Church in order to host the Light the Sky festival on Saturday, Oct. 3.
“Last year, they moved away from the lanterns and went to fireworks and if you recall, I brought that to the board last year, and there was no issue with the fireworks,” Dierker said.
The fireworks will be preformed by an outside licensed company.
The board of aldermen approved the park event request.
Street Projects
The Paul Parks sidewalk project has been completed and the city is in the final steps of closeout.
“We’re just waiting on one final payment (reimbursement) from MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation) for $10,000, and we have paid the contractor their full cost,” Dierker explained.
Paving of Paul Parks Drive, St. Clair Plaza Drive and Treva Lane has been completed.
“There were no issues, and it was very successful,” Dierker said.
The striping on the roads has been completed as well.
Dierker reported that Briegleb Street, St. Clair Street and Duckworth Street also have been repaved.
Approximately 10 other streets in town have been repaired, and the chip and seal part of those streets will occur sometime in late June or early July.
Dierker said he’s pleased to announce that a community development block grant (CDBG) will be used to help pay for more street repairs. Environmental clearance has been approved.
“If you’ve dealt with a CDBG project, you’ll know that environmental clearance within a couple months is really unheard of, and typically it’s a much longer process,” he said.
The bid packet for the project is under review and Dierker hopes to open bids in June.
The last road project in the works is the Kitchell Avenue STP project and preliminary plans and right of way have been approved. The city is working to get two permanent easements and 17 temporary easements approved.
“I will begin working on those when I can have some more face-to-face time with individuals,” Dierker said.
That project is scheduled for 2021.
There was no other business on the agenda.
The next board of aldermen meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m.