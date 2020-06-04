The St. Clair Board of Aldermen met Monday night and passed two ordinances and tabled a resolution.
Each ordinance was passed with a 4-0 vote. The ordinances passed are as follows:
• Ordinance 1998 — An ordinance authorizing and directing the mayor to enter into a purchase agreement with Kusters Water in an amount not to exceed $110,970 for fine screen and wash compactor equipment, with Vandevanter Engineering serving as the local sales and services representative.
• Ordinance 1999 — An ordinance authorizing and directing the mayor to enter into a purchase agreement with Xylem Wedeco in an amount not to exceed $167,460 for ultraviolet disinfection equipment, with Vandevanter Engineering serving as the local sales and service representative.
Resolution
A resolution amending the entire policy section regarding funeral leave for city employees also was discussed and tabled.
“There’s really no major change to the actual policy itself, but it better defines it,” said City Administrator Travis Dierker.
The leave can be used for the purpose of making arrangements and for attendance to the funeral or memorial services, he said.
The city also may require additional verification for the funeral leave of the family member.
The city allows an employee to take five days off for the loss of an immediate family member.
Ward 1 Alderman Art Viehland said he did not believe the resolution was ready to be voted on.
“A leave of absence with the purpose of making arrangements or attendance for funeral or memorial services, who’s going to police that?” he asked.
Viehland said he believes five days is a large amount to offer for funeral leave, and wants to be responsible with taxpayers’ money.
Janet Viehland asked for clarification that the five days had to be used for scheduled work shifts, and agreed that five days seemed like a large amount of time.
Alderman Jamie Frossard offered a difference of opinion, stating that in her working history, her previous employers have offered five days of bereavement leave.
“Three days is a good amount of time, but I think five days shows our appreciation,” she said. “I think it goes the extra mile and shows our appreciation to our people.”
Alderman Amanda Sikes added that she also thinks five days is appropriate.
“When you’re talking about losing a spouse or a child, especially a spouse, it’s a huge lifestyle and life-altering event,” she pointed out.
Sikes added that maybe not every employee would take it, but it would be good if it is there if they need it.
Mayor Ron Blum suggested forming a small committee and asked Art Viehland and Frossard to work with Dierker to see if a compromise can be reached. The resolution was tabled.
Unfinished Business
There were three items listed under unfinished business, including a Franklin County Municipal League (MML) dinner update and information about the upcoming MML Conference that will be held in Kansas City Sept. 13 -16.
Dierker also provided an update regarding COVID-19 expenses to be submitted for the CARES Act reimbursement for Franklin County.
“Franklin County did receive a substantial amount of funds to be dispursed among different agencies throughout the county that had unexpected COVID-19 expenses,” he reported.
Dierker anticipates the initial request will be for approximately $5,000, which includes $1,500 worth of expenses and approximately $3,500 worth of personnel costs.
New Business
Under new business was the fireworks show at Orchard Park Saturday, June 27.
According to Dierker, the parks department has invited a few local vendors to set up in the park to sell snacks, and the parks department and volunteers will be present to host some small children’s games any time after 7 p.m.
“People are welcome to attend after 6 p.m.,” Dierker said.
If a vendor is interested in attending, they should contact city hall.
There was no other business on the agenda.
The next board of aldermen meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m.