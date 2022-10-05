St. Clair Veterans Memorial
Pictured is the Veterans Memorial outside of St. Clair City Hall. The memorial is in need of a new home after the Missouri Department of Transportation determined that it was placed in a MoDOT right of way.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

After months of deliberation, St. Clair is moving the veterans memorial it erected outside City Hall.

Created to honor veterans from St. Clair, the memorial was first dedicated in November 2020. It consists of a four-foot tall metal structure depicting an eagle, American flag, a soldier’s boots, a rifle and a helmet. It is also surrounded by the handprints pressed into concrete of veterans from the St. Clair area, some of whom have since passed away.