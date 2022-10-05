After months of deliberation, St. Clair is moving the veterans memorial it erected outside City Hall.
Created to honor veterans from St. Clair, the memorial was first dedicated in November 2020. It consists of a four-foot tall metal structure depicting an eagle, American flag, a soldier’s boots, a rifle and a helmet. It is also surrounded by the handprints pressed into concrete of veterans from the St. Clair area, some of whom have since passed away.
However, in December 2021, after a vehicle reportedly struck the monument, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) notified the city that it was in a MoDOT right-of-way. Because it’s solid granite and is so close to the road, MoDOT said it was a safety hazard and told them it needed to move.
Since then, the St. Clair Board of Aldermen has been brainstorming places to move it and trying to determine how to preserve the veterans’ handprints. They’ve proposed moving it across the parking lot, to the patio beside the building department at City Hall and in Orchard Park. In the end, the city decided on the other side of the parking lot.
“This dog has been biting us for too long,” Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland said during Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting. “I just want to see it done before someone runs off the road into it and we end up in a lawsuit.”
One of the big hold-ups has been how to preserve the handprints. City staff tried to create plaster and latex molds of the handprints so they could press them into new concrete but were unsuccessful. Jason Ivie, the city’s public works director, said he spoke with several companies that could saw-cut the handprints out of the concrete and move them to a new location. However, Viehland didn’t want the city to spend more time and money than it already has.
“It’s unfortunate that these people aren’t here anymore that we have these handprints of,” he said. “But you know, 50 years from now, nobody’s going to know who they were anyhow. I’m not trying to take anything away from the veterans because the veterans are what makes this country free.”
The aldermen voted unanimously to direct city staff to relocate the memorial within two weeks.
“It is unfortunate that we are in that situation, and it is even more unfortunate that handprints of some loved ones will be lost, but I would agree with Alderman Viehland,” Ward 1 Alderman Charlene Saling said.